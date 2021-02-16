Logo
Pokemon artist blows minds with insane theory about Brock’s Gym

Published: 16/Feb/2021 23:05

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Brock from Pokemon anime next to Onix from Pokemon Lets Go Pikachu.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon community was left stunned after an artist’s mind-blowing recreation of Brock’s Gym from Red & Blue gave them a new theory and perspective on the Gen I location.

Despite releasing two decades ago, Pokemon fans still obsess over Red & Blue for the Game Boy. Kanto is one of the most beloved regions in the Game Freak franchise, even eight generations later.

A talented artist blew fans’ minds after giving them new look at Pewter City Gym. The incredible perspective has players seeing the iconic location in a whole new light.

Screenshot of Pewter City Gym in Pokemon Red & Blue.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
A viral post gave fans a new look at Pewter City Gym.

Mind-blowing new look at Brock’s Pokemon Gym

Pokemon fan and digital designer Matthieu Normand went viral on the r/Pokemon subreddit after sharing their amazing reimagining of the Rock-type Gym in Pewter City.

“Did you think he was alone? (This time there is a real twist),” the artist wrote as a caption for the concept. The clip shows the camera panning across the familiar 8-bit location before warping into a side 3D view.

In an epic surprise, the concept shows that the wall behind Brock is actually his Onix. The line of boulders curl up around the Trainer, revealing the towering Gen I Pokemon.

[OC] Did you think he was alone? (This time there is a real twist) from pokemon

The artist’s creative take on the Gen I location blew the community’s minds. “This is one of the coolest thing I’ve ever seen!” a fan wrote. Another player replied, “This surprise hit my guts with joy and amazement. My internal kid would love to see something that in a movie.” Someone else said, “Omg I can never unsee this now. Wish we get a game in the future where a concept like this is used.”

Screenshot of Pokemon fans reacting to insane Brock Gym art.

This isn’t the first time Normand has given fans a new look on a signature Pokemon location. A few weeks earlier, the digital designer also gave Professor Oak’s lab a similar treatment.

 

While the artist’s take on Pewter City Gym is not officially canon, their creative theory on what the wall behind Brock could actually be wowed many fans.

Given that the anime and films have often depicted battle locations with a lot of depth, it’s cool to see how the Red & Blue could have been designed if it hadn’t had limitations.

Why Smash Ultimate fans think Overwatch’s Tracer could be next DLC fighter

Published: 16/Feb/2021 22:39

by Michael Gwilliam
Tracer in Super Smash Bros Ultimate
Blizzard Entertainment/Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

With a Nintendo Direct finally happening on February 17, Super Smash Bros Ultimate fans have been wondering who the next DLC fighter will be, and some believe it could be Overwatch’s Tracer.

On February 16, Nintendo announced that a Direct would be taking place and that Smash Ultimate would be just one of the games talked about, suggesting that a DLC reveal would be imminent.

While this announcement caught fans off-guard, especially considering many suspected the next DLC to be shown off in March, its proximity to BlizzCon is leading some fans to speculate that the next fighter is from Activision-Blizzard.

BlizzCon is scheduled for February 19 and is going to feature all sorts of announcements and updates on upcoming titles such as Overwatch 2. And what better way to celebrate BlizzCon and Overwatch than with a character from that game.

Tracer in Smash Bros theory
Reddit
Smash fans think Tracer has a shot.

As fans pointed out on Reddit, a fighter reveal so close to BlizzCon seems very similar to what happened with Minecraft Steve and MineCon.

“Just like Steve being announced the week of MineCon, this weekend is BlizzCon,” Redditor TakenPassword wrote. “Granted, any Blizzard character could be announced but I think Tracer’s vibe fits Smash the most. She is also Overwatch’s mascot character and Overwatch is one of two Blizzard games on the Switch.”

Another user felt the same way, commenting, “When Steve was announced for SSBU he was announced a few days before MineCon just so they can feature him with his moveset at the beginning of the convention.”

Tracer looks on in shock
Blizzard Entertainment
Could Tracer really be the next DLC fighter?

One more thing that Overwatch has going for it is how the game’s director Jeff Kaplan has been vocal about wanting Tracer in Smash.

“To the Smash Brothers team, whatever character you want, we love them all. They’re all our babies, you can have any single one of them. We have 31 to choose from,” Kaplan said in a 2019 interview with IGN. At the time, the game only had 31 heroes available.

Kaplan would once again remark about Tracer in Smash during a July 30 2020 Reddit AMA. When asked if he could have any Overwatch hero in Smash, his swift, yet simple, response was “Tracer plz.”

Tracer in Toronto
Blizzard Entertainment
Jeff Kaplan has been vocal about wanting Tracer in Smash.

Of course, take all of this as just theorycrafting by fans, but it does seem like quite a coincidence. Additionally, though BlizzCon is reserved for Blizzard titles, there is always the possibility that Crash Bandicoot is revealed – a fighter many fans also believe could be next.

Crash coming to Smash with the inclusion of some Overwatch Mii Fighters could be a fun, plausible option too. We’ll just have to see what the future holds for the franchise. After this character, only two will remain in Fighters Pass Volume 2.

The Nintendo Direct airs February 17 at 2PM PST.