Pokemon artist blows minds with insane theory about Brock’s Gym

The Pokemon community was left stunned after an artist’s mind-blowing recreation of Brock’s Gym from Red & Blue gave them a new theory and perspective on the Gen I location.

Despite releasing two decades ago, Pokemon fans still obsess over Red & Blue for the Game Boy. Kanto is one of the most beloved regions in the Game Freak franchise, even eight generations later.

A talented artist blew fans’ minds after giving them new look at Pewter City Gym. The incredible perspective has players seeing the iconic location in a whole new light.

Mind-blowing new look at Brock’s Pokemon Gym

Pokemon fan and digital designer Matthieu Normand went viral on the r/Pokemon subreddit after sharing their amazing reimagining of the Rock-type Gym in Pewter City.

“Did you think he was alone? (This time there is a real twist),” the artist wrote as a caption for the concept. The clip shows the camera panning across the familiar 8-bit location before warping into a side 3D view.

In an epic surprise, the concept shows that the wall behind Brock is actually his Onix. The line of boulders curl up around the Trainer, revealing the towering Gen I Pokemon.

The artist’s creative take on the Gen I location blew the community’s minds. “This is one of the coolest thing I’ve ever seen!” a fan wrote. Another player replied, “This surprise hit my guts with joy and amazement. My internal kid would love to see something that in a movie.” Someone else said, “Omg I can never unsee this now. Wish we get a game in the future where a concept like this is used.”

This isn’t the first time Normand has given fans a new look on a signature Pokemon location. A few weeks earlier, the digital designer also gave Professor Oak’s lab a similar treatment.

While the artist’s take on Pewter City Gym is not officially canon, their creative theory on what the wall behind Brock could actually be wowed many fans.

Given that the anime and films have often depicted battle locations with a lot of depth, it’s cool to see how the Red & Blue could have been designed if it hadn’t had limitations.