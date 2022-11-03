Pokemon announces new Build-A-Bear plushes: Teddiursa & Jumbo Snorlax

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

The Pokemon Company and Build-A-Bear have announced their next featured plushes for November, including the return of Jumbo Snorlax and the debut of Teddiursa.

The Pokemon Company and Build-A-Bear have offered fans numerous adorable, plush companions to collect over the past several years. From starters like Charmander, Squirtle, Grookey, and Scorbunny to the popular Ghost-type Gengar, there are plenty of options for fans to make wishes on before bringing home.

The Build-A-Bear Workshop X Pokemon plush collection is particularly unique, as fans can purchase bundles online, or go into local Build-A-Bear stores to stuff and dress their buddies personally. The plushes come with Pokemon-themed outfits, sounds, and can even be given a scent.

After months of waiting, fans of the cuddly collection are in for a treat, as new online bundles and an in-store debut have been announced for the chilly month of November.

Where to get Jumbo Snorlax & Teddiursa: Build-A-Bear Workshops

It has been announced that Jumbo Snorlax is returning to the online Build-A-Bear store while Teddiursa is making its first-time debut both online and in stores. They will be available on November 3, 2022.

Teddiursa will cost between $32 and $40, and will be a standard-sized plush and can be customized in-store, or in the exclusive online bundle that comes with a hoodie, sleepwear, and 5-in-1 sounds.

The Pokemon Company/Build-A-Bear Jumbo Snorlax will be 24 Inches in size

Meanwhile, Jumbo Snorlax will cost $99.50 and be 24 inches in size, selling in a bundle with its own extra-large sleep set. Unlike Teddiursa, Jumbo Snorlax will only be available online, so fans looking to snatch it this time around will want to do so before stock runs out.

While many are still waiting for the Galar starter Sobble, or the Eeveelution Sylveon, to come to the Build-A-Bear workshop collection, the chance to use Snorlax as a pillow or add Teddiursa to the already released collection of Pokemon companions will be a true treat for fans.