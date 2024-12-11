Pokemon and Chicken Run creator teaming up for project

Two titans of the animation industry have announced that they’re working together, as Chicken Run & Wallace & Gromit creator Aardman Animations will be making a Pokemon project.

While Pokemon is known primarily for its video games and anime, it has popular animated one-shots and short series shared online, such as one about a battling Primeape from the studio behind Chainsaw Man.

Pokemon is going to be venturing into the world of claymation, as the official Aardman Animations website has announced that it’s working on a collaboration with the world of Pikachu, with a 2027 release window in mind.

Pokemon and Wallace & Gromit creators collaborate on animated project

The press release states, “The collaboration will see Aardman bringing its unique style of storytelling to the Pokémon universe in brand-new adventures,” with both Aardman and The Pokemon Company expressing their delight at the chance to work together.

It’s unclear exactly what Aardman’s Pokemon project will involve. It’s likely to be either a single movie or a TV show using the signature clay style. The fact that “new adventures” were specified means it’s unlikely to be a sequel or continue an existing character arc, so no returning Ash Ketchum in plasticine form.

It’s possible that the popularity of Pokemon Concierge helped inspire the two companies to work together. Pokemon Concierge was a stop-motion show that was a big hit for Netflix, and The Pokemon Company might want to try and make that lightning strike twice with the Chicken Run creators.

Aardman Animations are known for their incredible Britishness, both in terms of humor and setting. It’s going to be surreal seeing the studio’s take on the Japanese anime world of Pokemon. 2027 might be the year when Pikachu finally sports a Yorkshire accent on the silver screen, while planning a trip to a Dynamax Lunatone for some MooMoo Cheese.