Pokemon accused of stealing fan’s music for Scarlet & Violet DLC trailer

The Pokemon Company has been accused of stealing a fan’s composition used in the new Scarlet & Violet DLC trailer.

On August 8, another Pokemon Presents was held to provide viewers with more information about upcoming content. The announcements ranged from teasers for the animated series to Pokemon Go adding Paldean species in September 2023.

However, one of the biggest reveals to come from the presentation was the release date for the first part of Scarlet & Violet’s DLC. Players can download The Teal Mask following its launch on September 13, and eventually do the same for The Indigo Disk on an undetermined date.

Despite the excitement, some trainers are upset with The Pokemon Company for using a fan’s arrangement without permission.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC trailer includes fan arrangement

The Pokemon Company

On Twitter, music composer and arranger ND Music revealed that he was “surprised and quite honored” after hearing his Area Zero music arrangement in the DLC trailer.

“I’m not particularly upset, but rather confused and surprised that an unofficial creation would be included in official content, especially coming from TPC,” he wrote. The composer also attached the track as proof of TPC’s actions.

“It seems that this incident is not so uncommon,” ND Music remarked. “I’m currently seeking solutions with the help of very experienced people. I would prefer an amicable resolution that would be beneficial to everyone, and it seems that this is possible.”

In the tweet’s reply section, some fans are divided about TPC allegedly using ND Music’s song in the DLC trailer.

One person suggested that the trailer wasn’t long enough to point out similarities between the two songs. “I heard maybe one thing that might’ve sounded the same,” they said.

Another user cited the Copyright Act as to why ND Music had no legal right to the composition. Therefore, The Pokemon Company was allowed to use his music for the Scarlet & Violet DLC trailer.

Other replies included people suggesting ND Music sue The Pokemon Company or contact a gaming media news outlet about the situation. The music arranger has promised to update his followers about the situation.