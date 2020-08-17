Pokemon 25th Anniversary promo card found early in Darkness Ablaze pack

Pokemon TCG fans may have just been given their first clue into which ‘mons will be in the yet-to-be-announced 25th Anniversary set, after a holo Chimchar promo card was allegedly pulled from a new Darkness Ablaze booster pack.

The holographic version of Sinnoh’s fire-type starter appearing in new set booster packs isn’t the most surprising thing; unreleased Pokemon cards do sometimes slip into the wrong sets from time to time, though it is quite rare.

Instead, it’s what we could possibly learn about the card’s upcoming set that is piquing all of the Pokemon fans’ interests. From a mysterious Pikachu stamp, to the card’s copyright date, and much more, there’s plenty to discover.

The Chimchar card is a reprint from Ultra Prism, released in 2018. The promo card boasts a boosted 60HP, however, and has “Fury Swipes” instead of “Flare.”

The leak has plenty more interesting details too. The card is a reprint, which means it has a different set symbol. This time around, it has a McDonald's brand, and a holofoil pattern. Its copyright date is marked as ‘2021’.

On top of that, the Chimchar card is marked as card #12, of a potential 25-card set. That all but confirms Pokemon will be releasing a short-run McDonalds set early next year. This will coincide with the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

This lines up with the promo stamp on the leaked Chimchar artwork. A stylized cartoon Pikachu stamp is on the card too. It has “25” marked across its cheeks.

Chimchar leak reveals possible Anniversary cards

The Chimchar card ⁠— first discovered by Pokemon traders Eric M., Jeffrey S., and Jeremy G, and shared by PokeBeach ⁠— is marked as #12 of a 25-card set. Chimchar is a fire-type ‘mon, so it’s a little odd to find it nearly in the middle of a potential 25th Anniversary collection.

In fact, that may be the biggest clue in regards to what the other 24 cards could be. If some of the more popular theories rippling through the Pokemon fandom at the moment are right, we could see every starter accounted for in the set.

That would mean that the potential Pokemon TCG 25th Anniversary Set would include every main-series starter, and look a little something like this:

Pokemon TCG 25th Anniversary promo card list

#1 Bulbasaur

#2 Chikorita

#3 Treecko

#4 Turtwig

#5 Snivy

#6 Chespin

#7 Rowlet

#8 Grookey

#9 Charmander

#10 Cyndaquil

#11 Torchic

#12 Chimchar

#13 Tepig

#14 Fennekin

#15 Litten

#16 Scorbunny

#17 Squirtle

#18 Totodile

#19 Mudkip

#20 Piplup

#21 Oshawott

#22 Froakie

#23 Popplio

#24 Sobble

#25 Pikachu

Take this list with a pinch of salt, considering the Pokemon Company has yet to announce anything for the set. It does make sense though, especially when you see Pikachu lines up just right with its actual number, #25.

If this early-opened Chimchar card is indeed one of the McDonald's 25-card Anniversary set coming early next year, we should see news on it soon. The anniversary celebrations will be in late February, so expect a release date around then.

For now, though, keep your eyes peeled when ripping into Darkness Ablaze packs. There is the V-Max Charizard selling for crazy prices, yes, but there’s also even rarer pulls too; leaked 25th Anniversary cards. Imagine opening one of those!