Players demand Pokemon Legends Z-A adds Mega Tera Pokemon

Ever since the announcement of Pokemon Legends Z-A, fans have been speculating which Pocket Monsters may get a new Mega Evolution.

The fan-favorite mechanic is set to come back in the next Legends game, and it’s been a hot topic of discussion in the community. Not only do Mega forms look cool, but they can also be intriguing to see in action in the competitive VGC circuit, too.

Some Pokemon fans have taken the discussion a step further, though, popping up in a recent online discussion and demanding that the Tera mechanic and Mega Evolution mechanic get fused together in a chaotic, potentially game-breaking new format.

The person behind the original post posed the simple question of whether Pokemon fans preferred Mega Evolutions to Tera types, not knowing that they’d unleash the horrors of Mega Tera Fire-type Dynamax Charizard Y in the process.

The answer to the original question was almost a 50/50 split, with some fans arguing that Megas were more fun than Tera-typing and others insisting that Tera Pokemon held up in battle better than Mega Evolved ones.

The idea for Terastallized Megas was mentioned by a user who stated, “Legends ZA should do the funniest thing ever and allow both just to cause chaos.” Other Pokemon players in the comments were intrigued – and mildly horrified – by this idea.

One player agreed, saying “straight up let me Mega Evolve one turn and change it’s type the next,” theorizing how the mechanic could work in battle.

Another took it even further, joking, “The other Trainer watching in awe as my Tera Fire Dynamaxed Charizard Y hits a sun boosted Inferno Overdrive.” It’s a fair point – Charizard fans would be unstoppable with this combo mechanic.

It’s highly unlikely that we’d ever see Megas and Tera Pokemon in the same game as it would be a nightmare to balance competitively – but who knows? Pokemon Legends Z-A is the perfect time for the franchise to dip and spin into vastly new territories, and something chaotic could be just what it needs.

