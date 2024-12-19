Overlooked Pokemon TCG Pocket tip could save you from defeat

If you’ve ever been a little overzealous at the beginning of a Pokemon TCG Pocket battle, there’s a handy save that isn’t properly explained in the game.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has just gotten its first major expansion in the form of the new Mythical Island booster packs. We’ve been relentlessly cracking packs to get ahold of all the new cards.

There’s a good reason to do this because there are some powerful new cards that will help you build awesome decks. One basic Pokemon is already causing calls for nerfs and the OP combo of Celebi EX and Serperior is causing havoc in PVP.

Of course, if you want to stand a chance in battles, how you start is super important and sometimes a slip of the hand can get you off on the wrong foot. Reddit user Economy-Effort1177 has offered players a tip for Pokemon TCG Pocket’s setup phase that even we weren’t aware of.

We can’t believe we missed this Pokemon TCG Pocket mechanic

“If you put the wrong Pokémon in your active slot you can move it and your benched Pokemon by double tapping on the cards. This puts the Pokemon back in your hand,” Economy-Effort1177. This might be common knowledge to some but we have to admit, we’ve been playing a lot of Pokemon TCG Pocket and we had no idea.

We can’t tell you how many times we’ve kicked off a battle by accidentally slipping Ralts into the active spot only to waste Energy and turns retreating them into our Mewtwo EX. It looks like a tonne of other players weren’t familiar with the feature.

“This is a great tip. I’ve put the wrong Pokémon in the active spot and just accepted my fate,” one user said. “I had no idea. I’ve legit lost games because of being one turn off and placing the wrong Pokemon in the active spot at the start,” another added.

Hopefully, with this info out in the wild, we can put an end to botched setups and level the playing field a little more. We’re never going to accidentally bench our staller again.