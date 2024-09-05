One Pokemon TCG Card is worth a shocking amount and it’s totally useless

As Pokemon card values for the Scarlet and Violet expansion continue to change, one bizarre card has become one of the most valuable of any SV set.

While card values haven’t come close to the soaring prices of the Sword and Shield era of the Pokemon TCG, Scarlet and Violet has had a few expensive cards surface as new expansions continue to be released.

While some of these cards are obviously valuable, like the Paldean Fates Charizard ex or the Twilight Masquerade Greninja ex, there is one that has risen from a completely worthless status to challenge some of the most sought-after chase cards of the current card lists: Paldea Evolved’s Illustration Rare Magikarp.

Pokemon fans love to hate Magikarp. From its useless moveset in the video game series to its hilariously worthless golden Shiny variant, it is known for being a joke of a Pokemon. Most players only pick it up and suffer through training it to get the Gyarados at the end of the tunnel.

The Illustration Rare Magikarp from Paldea Evolved has been something of a mystery. Following the expansion’s release in June of 2023, the Magikarp card with a single gold star of rarity was only worth about $30-$40 at most.

However, in recent months, the card’s market value has doubled, with the average sitting at around $70. What is even more interesting, however, is that on TCGPlayer, this virtually useless TCG card is selling for an incredible $115.

Additionally, PSA 10-rated versions of the Magikarp Illustration Rare are selling for between $150 and $700 dollars. This puts Magikarp above the Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare, which is currently listed on TCGPlayer for $99.

While this Magikarp certainly isn’t coveted for its maximum hit damage of 30 points or its 30 HP, its value is probably being boosted by its distinct artstyle. The illustration, done by Shinji Kanda, is unique and colorful. Cards with specific artwork can sometimes gain traction among collectors, even if they aren’t playable or depict a popular Pokemon.

Regardless, any players who happened to pull this special Magikarp from a booster pack now have a fish that is truly worth some gold.