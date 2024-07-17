With Pokemon Go Fest 2024 now concluded, fans are making the most of their newest catches. This includes Dawn Wings Necrozma and its Charged Attack Moongiest Beam.

Moongiest Beam’s Adventure Effect can be activated for 10 minutes by using 3,000 Stardust and 3 Necrozma Candy. The timer can be extended for additional uses of Stardust and Candy. For the activated duration, Pokemon that only appear at night will spawn in the wild for players to battle and encounter no matter the actual time.

Article continues after ad

Players have cited excellent luck when using the Adventure Effect, with Schmiltank on X commenting, “Tested out Moongeist beam on stream…A spawn EVERY minute and look what I got in 40 minutes of using it…(niantic W?!)”

The post includes images of a Shiny Gligar and Dawn Form-capable Rockruff catch that were caught while the Adventure effect was active.

Players in the comments are calling Moongiest Beam a “big win” for Niantic and have jumped in with comments like, “I got a hundo Clefairy while using it.” Others cited particularly luck using the effect during Pokemon Go Fest 2024, sharing images of rare Shiny catches and additional Dusk Form Rockruff.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, some have pointed out a possible long-term setback. One comment read, “This is only good if the spawn pool rotates every few weeks. If it stays the same, it will be forgotten about in 3 months.” Another stated, “The spawn pool has to change right? Why else would they show what could spawn from it?”

The original poster agreed that the pool will need to change regularly to keep the Adventure Effect useful, but for the time being, fans seem to agree that this is a great new mechanic for Pokemon Go.

Article continues after ad

While Sunsteel Strike, the attack delivered by Dusk Mane Necrozma, doesn’t seem to be getting quite as much love, players are finding the opportunity to catch rare species refreshing and fun. Hopefully, Niantic will continue to add similar Adventure Effects in future events and updates.