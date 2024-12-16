One leaked Pokemon TCG Pocket card is shaping up as an absolute game-changer

A new string of Pokemon TCG Pocket leaks includes one new card that would completely shake up the game’s meta.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is preparing for a big change-up thanks to its upcoming expansion, Mythical Island. This new content, which marks the first of its kind for the recently released mobile game, will introduce an additional 80 cards to the game, including a brand new Mew EX, Aeorodactyl EX and more.

And while these aforementioned cards already have players worried about how the game’s meta will be reshaped, one recently leaked card set to be arriving in the game, either in this expansion or at a later date, would well and truly be a game-changing item.

YouTube channel PokecaCH released a new video in which they shared unconfirmed cards that are likely to be making their way to TCG Pocket, one of which was the Poke Flute card.

Fans of the franchise will recognize this item as being a massive part of the lore and were first introduced to the Pokemon TCG back in 1999. It’s a wildly popular item, so much so that Pokemon Go players have been using developer Niantic to add it into the game for years.

At the 2:58 mark, the leaked Pokemon TCG Pocket Poke Flute card is displayed onscreen, wherein the description reads that it will players can revive a basic monster from their opponent’s discarded card pile and place the card back into their bench.

Why would the Poke Fluke card shake up Pokemon TCG Pocket?

The Pokemon Company The Poke Flute would be a huge addition to Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Currently, there are no cards in the game that can bring back previously destroyed monsters and put them back into play. Therefore, an important factor when figuring out which cards to put down is the expectation that once they are destroyed, they will never come back to you or your opponent.

However, the Poke Flute card would dramatically change up the game’s meta. If for example, you come out of the gates strong with a Mewtwo EX, there is now the worry that your opponent could destroy this powerful card, use Poke Flute, and then use it against you.

Of course, they’ll have to have the corresponding energy to be able to use the destroyed Pokemon but this element would be a game-changing feature for Pocket and may pave the way for similarly drastic meta-shifts to arise.

