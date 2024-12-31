One basic Pokemon TCG card could completely change Pocket’s meta decks

Pokemon TCG Pocket is ruled by RNG, and one card from the tabletop game has the power to screw over some of the best decks in the game due to how it alters one of the main mechanics.

During its launch year, Pokemon Pocket only saw the release of two expansions and some Promo cards. This means the game has a small, but well-made meta, with a variety of decks having the potential to be crowned the best in the game.

One recurring element among the best decks (except for ones using Scolipede & Weezing) is that they rely on coin flips. A thread on the PTCGP Reddit has pointed out that a Psyduck from the Pokemon Trading Card Game would be a stalling machine if it entered Pokemon Pocket.

The Psyduck from the 151 expansion of the Pokemon Trading Card Game has a move called Overthink. This attack can use an Energy of any type to turn all Heads on a coin flip into a Tails.

If this Psyduck entered Pokemon Pocket, it would decimate decks that rely on coin flips. These include the top-tier Gyarados ex deck, which uses Misty to get lots of Energy out as quickly as possible, as well as Celebi ex, which needs Heads to deal damage.

This isn’t to say that Psyduck is unstoppable, as it’s a 70 HP Basic Pokemon. Decks that rely on coin flips would start to turn to Pokemon with guaranteed attacks so that they could take out the poor little duck.

The move Overthink also requires Psyduck to use its attack for the turn. If it was an Ability, it would be incredibly broken. However, the fact that Psyduck must end the turn to use it means Overthink is more of a stalling tactic than a method for winning games.

The fact that Overthink can use any Energy would make it extremely splashable, as it could fit into many different deck types, so players could whip it out when Celebi ex takes the field.

As Pokemon Pocket is in its infancy, we haven’t seen too many cards that influence the mechanics of the game yet. Introducing this Psyduck would fundamentally change how some decks operate, and Pokemon Pocket doesn’t need such a big change so soon into its lifespan.