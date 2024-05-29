Okidogi ex gets huge boost with Night Wanderer Pokemon card reveal

The Night Wanderer reveals keep on coming, thanks to the official Japanese Pokemon TCG YouTube channel. The set comes out on June 7, 2024 in Japan, and it’s gearing up to be one of the most striking special expansion sets in the Scarlet & Violet era.

Most of the reveals that have happened so far have been Pokemon-centric specifically, but the latest reveal to hit the community is a full art Janine. Revealed on May 29, 2024, in a Pokemon TCG live stream, the card is dynamic and features Janine in a striking full art design.

Janine became the Gym Leader of Fuschia Gym in Pokemon Gold & Silver, after her father Koga joined the Elite Four, and she’s a popular character. The Ability on this card, translated by PokeBeach, holds some intriguing potential – specifically for fans of the Loyal Three.

The Pokemon Company Janine (084/064) and Janine (060/064) Pokemon cards.

The Ability on this card allows you to choose up to 2 Dark-type Pokemon. For each Pokemon, you can search for a Basic Dark-type Energy and attach it to that Pokemon, before shuffling your deck. Any Pokemon that received an Energy card in this way becomes Poisoned.

Poisoning your own Pokemon may seem like a strange move, but self-inflicted damage and Special Conditions can lead to some immense power. Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR is a popular example of this – it has the Attack Ticking Curse which deals an extra 50 damage for every one of your damaged Pokemon.

The Pokemon Company Okidogi (036/064) and Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR (147/196) Pokemon cards.

Okidogi ex is the upcoming Night Wanderer card that will likely pair the best with this Janine card, though. It has the Attack Crazy Chain which deals 130 damage – but if the Pokemon is Poisoned, it deals an extra 130 damage.

260 damage is nothing to sneeze at – in fact, it can one-shot a fair amount of Pokemon, especially in the early to mid game stages of a match. It’s somewhat risky to self-Poison, but it can pay off immensely if you have support Pokemon or Trainer cards to keep Okidogi in good health.

While it’s hard to say with certainty what decks would suit the Janine card, it’s likely that we could see some Loyal Three and Ogerpon ex variations with a few copies of it. It’s a high-risk and high-reward card that could prove to be fun to play, too.

Make sure to check back for further Night Wanderer card reveals and updates. It comes out shortly, and we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop with any new cards, product announcements, or changes to the special expansion set itself.