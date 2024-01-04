GamingPokemon

Officers involved in fatal shooting over stolen Pokemon Cards will not be charged

Eliana Bollati
pokemon cardsPokemon

Pokemon cards can be worth a ton of money.

Two deputy police officers will not be charged after they were involved in the fatal shooting of a teenager over stolen Pokémon cards.

The deadly shooting occurred in April 2022, when three men attempted to steal Pokémon trading cards and pizza from a Target in Florida.

A grand jury has since cleared both officers of any wrongdoing in the incident, and is expected to provide recommendations and further comments in the future.

The incident occurred after two men, 18-year-old Micheal Gomez and 19-year-old Joseph Lowe were allegedly caught trying to place the stolen items into a backpack.

Article continues after ad
pokemon card theft at targetTarget/Pokemon
The fatal incident occurred at the Florida Target after an alleged theft of Pokemon Trading Cards.

After they left the store, they were stopped by police in a car being driven by a third man, Jayden Baez.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech

When attempting to apprehend the men for shoplifting, Baez reportedly tried to use his vehicle to ram the pair. The officers then fired into the car resulting in the death of Baez and injury to Lowe and Gomez.

Lowe and Gomez have also had charges of shoplifting raised against them dropped.

The men launched a civil suit against Target, with their attorneys holding the store responsible for their injuries and the death of Baez.

Article continues after ad
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet TCG most valuable cardsThe Pokemon Company
Another man was fatally shot at a Gamestop when he was suspected of trying to steal rare and premium cards.

Perhaps surprisingly, this isn’t the only incident where the theft of Pokemon Trading Cards have been connected to a fatality. A Gamestop clerk was charged last October for fatally shooting a man suspected of shoplifting “ultra-premium” Pokemon cards.

Related Topics

Pokemon Cards

About The Author

Eliana Bollati

Eliana is a staff writer on the Australian Dexerto team. A freelance journalist for a decade, she earned her master’s in international journalism from the University of Western Australia. She has written for a range of outlets and most recently served as a founding member of the editorial team for esports news and leaks website, BLIX.GG. A lover of JRPGs and strategy MOBAs, when she’s not writing you’ll most likely find her playing Dota 2 or FFXIV. You can contact Eliana at eliana.bollati@dexerto.com