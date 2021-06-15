No Pokemon at Nintendo E3 2021 – when we could get the next Pokemon Direct - Dexerto

Pokemon fans were left disappointed when Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl or Legends: Arceus were not featured during Nintendo’s E3 Direct 2021 conference. Here is when we might see the next Pokemon Direct.

The Pokemon Company broke years of tradition when none of its projects made an appearance during Nintendo’s E3 Direct conference this year. With the Sinnoh remakes releasing this November and Legends: Arceus coming out in January 2022, it’s left some fans wondering what’s going on.

Seeing as both projects were both given a definitive release date only a few weeks prior, it seems unlikely there is a delay or issue with development. Here is when we can probably expect to learn more about Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl on the Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Direct

We will no doubt see the Sinnoh remakes at least one more time before its November 19 release date. With Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl missing E3 this year, they will more than likely get their own dedicated digital conference.

While it’s impossible to know exactly when, the RPGs are set to hit stores in just five months, not leaving a lot of time. Interestingly, 2019’s Sword & Shield had its own Direct in June which is around the same time frame we find ourselves in with the Gen IV reimaginings.

A safe guess would be a special Direct in July or possibly the end of June if they really wanted to surprise fans. Either way, there is still a lot we don’t actually know about BDSP such as included features or even how big the Pokedex will be.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Direct

In a sign of confidence, The Pokemon Company announced in May that Legends: Arceus would be releasing on exactly January 28, 2022. With a concrete store date, it’s safe to assume that the open-world title is in its final months of development and will be ready to hit its launch.

Because it won’t debut until next year, there isn’t exactly any rush for them to release any more info on it for the time being. Legends was announced alongside Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl as the games are both linked by the Sinnoh region. But it wouldn’t be surprising if the Game Freak project also got its own conference.

If we had to guess, we wouldn’t expect a Pokemon Legends Direct until October or November 2021. If they were going to show off any more teasers, E3 would have been the perfect time to do it and the title was not shown, making it more likely that it gets a full-blown conference of its own.

Should we be worried about Pokemon missing E3 2021?

Pokemon fans were surprised when the series did not appear at all during Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct. Serebii’s Joe Merrick pointed out the interesting omission in a series of tweets following the digital conference.

“Wow, seems that broke the combo of main series Pokémon being at E3 every year there’s a main series Pokémon game announced already from the past decade. 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 all had it. Curious, I wonder what the situation is,” he said.

The Pokemon veteran followed up his posts by shutting down theories that the games are in trouble. “No. We got release dates literally 3 weeks ago. The E3 Direct contents would likely have been set in stone too. We’ll probably just get it separately,” he wrote.

Since I've seen some people say that they're probably in "development hell", or getting delayed, or even cancelled…no. We got their release dates literally 3 weeks ago. The E3 Direct contents would likely have been set in stone then too We'll probably just get it separately. — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) June 15, 2021

The Pokemon Company is more than likely gearing up to host its own events. Given that Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl are only five months out from release, we will no doubt get a Direct soon that goes over the game’s features.

When the Sinnoh remakes were announced in February, studio ILCA put heavy emphasis on the projects being “faithful” ports of the Nintendo DS classics. This has left some wondering if BDSP will not feature many changes at all and that’s why it was absent at E3. Only time will tell.