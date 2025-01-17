Nintendo Switch 2 is the big upgrade Pokemon Scarlet & Violet needs

The Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been unveiled, and Pokemon fans are hoping that it will offer a much-needed performance upgrade to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, whose issues are infamous within the franchise.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet launched in a sorry state, with players complaining about numerous frame rate and draw distance issues, to say nothing of its many bugs. While it did receive some patches throughout its lifespan, it never managed to resolve all the problems, even with the launch of its Expansion Pass.

The Nintendo Switch 2 debut trailer might not have revealed any technical specifications, but users on the Pokemon Scarlet Violet Reddit page believe that the system can improve the issues with the Gen 9 games.

Nintendo Switch 2’s backward compatibility might fix the Gen 9 Pokemon games

Nintendo confirmed that the Switch 2 is backward compatible with most of its predecessor’s games, but we’re unclear if this is straight emulation or will feature boosted performance thanks to the superior hardware.

Various Nintendo Switch 2 leaks have mentioned that the system uses an AI upscaler to improve visuals. This may be the key to fixing a lot of the issues with the Gen 9 Pokemon games, giving hope to fans disappointed by their current state.

“Probably a lot better. Game has been proven to run better on overclocked Switches. That said it won’t be life-changing, but it will be a lot smoother,” one user wrote, while another said, “Better. I expect it to run better. It won’t fix the bugs, but at least it’ll hopefully hit a solid 30fps on Switch 2.”

There is also the chance that Game Freak puts out an update patch for the games, which would be key in helping it to run better. It’s currently unclear if Nintendo will attempt the upgrade patch route, is planning on selling souped-up versions of existing games, or won’t bother entirely.

If the rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2’s hardware capabilities are true, then it might be able to make the Paldea region run in the way that it truly deserves. That being said, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up until we learn more in the April Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.