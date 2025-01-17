Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is bad news for Pokemon fans

The countdown has begun for the first Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Unfortunately for Pokemon fans, the date is bad news, as it means one of the franchise’s most important events of the year will likely not feature Nintendo’s new machine.

The Pokemon franchise has undergone an unprecedented content drought, with mobile games like Go and TCG Pocket carrying the series throughout 2024. While Pokemon Legends: Z-A has been announced, almost nothing is known about the game except for its setting and a loose release window.

The era of silence should be ending soon, as Pokemon Day 2025 will take place on February 27. Everyone is expecting to see an appearance by Legends: Z-A, there’s one important caveat that will hinder the celebrations.

Pokemon Day probably won’t feature the Nintendo Switch 2

The first Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is set for April 2, putting it over a month after Pokemon Day. The console’s debut trailer was notable for barely revealing anything about the system and only showing grainy footage of a single game, with not a price tag or release date in sight.

The lack of anything other than an image of the console and the long wait for more information means Nintendo is unlikely to unveil anything new about the Switch’s successor until the date of the Direct.

This means that Pokemon Day is unlikely to feature anything relating to the Nintendo Switch 2, outside of a possible confirmation that Legends: Z-A is coming to the system, as hinted during its initial trailer.

It’s unclear if we’ll finally hear anything about Gen 10 during Pokemon Day, but if it’s planned as a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, then it’s unlikely to be revealed during the event, not when so much is still unknown about the system.

If the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct was happening in the next few weeks (as it really should have: this long wait doesn’t help anyone), then it would make Pokemon Day even more exciting, as the chances of seeing new Pokemon titles would be high.

As it stands, the next Pokemon Presents will probably focus on the current Switch, a system that has been struggling to run games in the franchise for a while now. While we’re excited to see more of Legends: Z-A, it would be even better if it was going to be showcased in its best form.

Naturally, we hope we’re wrong on this. Nintendo partly owns The Pokemon Company, and if any franchise could show Nintendo Switch 2 stuff early, it’s Pokemon. Getting Legends: Z-A on the Switch 2 in its first year would be a huge incentive for many fans to get the system on day one, so an exception could be made for the return to Kalos.