Niantic’s “cooking” with promising new Pokemon Go season

The Pokemon Go community is never shy about sharing their disdain for upcoming events if they feel that the offerings are mediocre – so it’s exciting to see the player base feeling hopeful about the next season in the community calendar.

Featuring the introduction of Dynamax ‘mons and a host of fan-favorite critters, Max Out is the next Pokemon Go season that fans will get to dig into. It kicks off on September 3 and wraps on December 3, giving players plenty of time to get to grips with the new gigantic battle mechanic.

The season was torn into by players on r/TheSilphRoad with many being surprised by how exciting it looked. While some had their complaints, the overall response to Max Out was positive, with many focusing on the season’s Eggs in particular.

One excited Pokemon Go player exclaimed, “A reason to hatch Eggs again!!! I am shocked, last season we only got one new Pokemon, looks like it was just biding time for this season,” referencing the handful of interesting new additions in the Egg pools, like the Galar starters.

Another added, “Eggs looking REAL nice,” while others honed in on how interesting Mateo’s Egg list looked for the season, picking out White-Stripe Basculin as a winner. One viewer continued, “Eggs look tasty. Mmmm.”

While Eggs got plenty of attention thanks to the handy graphic, the Dynamax debut caught the attention of many eager players, too.

One player shared their thoughts on the new mechanic, saying, ” Dynamax incoming, so I’m optimistic, but the core of the game still feels very stale right now. Would love to also see a gym rework or other improvements to the basic ideas of catching, collecting, and battling.”

Another stunned player chimed in, “Dynamax coming out for the first time and it’s the squirrel… really, the squirrel. That sucks. IMO.” The choice to feature Skwovet as a Dynamax ‘mon has baffled many members of the community since its announcement.

Some fans weren’t sold on the season, fearing that it could be “boring”, but on the whole, the response to the new information was positive and hopeful. One excited viewer summed it up best by simply declaring, “We are cooking.”

To keep yourself in the loop with Pokemon Go Max Out, make sure to check out our guide to the Go Big event and the season hub, too. There’s a lot to get excited about in the coming months as a Pokemon Go player, especially if you’re a fan of Dynamax ‘mons.