Niantic’s Campfire app is flagging Pokemon Go players organizing raids

Niantic’s Campfire app is flagging Pokemon Go player’s comments in the app as a community guidelines violation while they communicate with others to organize raids.

Since its launch, Niantic’s Campfire app was created as a one-stop-shop for Pokemon Go players to meet up with other local players to defeat the latest Raid Boss.

While it’s still rolling out to users, it appears that there’s an issue with the app’s auto-moderation.

PoGo trainers on Reddit are claiming that Campfire is flagging comments like “We’re walking over now” as they may “violate community guidelines.”

Pokemon Go fans say Campfire is flagging their messages

In a post on the Pokemon Go subreddit, user lusankya_very_much posted a screenshot of their message on Campfire alongside the warning from the app.

“In Niantic’s own app for organizing local play, they want us to use so badly… what?” they said.

In the pictures, you can see the message “We’re walking over now,” as well as a message from Niantic claiming it may “violate community guidelines.”

The OP isn’t the only one that’s suffered from the review message recently, with one user almost missing a raid because of it.

“Yeah, that annoyed me quite a bit. I sent a message that said, “On my way,” and this same thing happened. Almost missed a raid, and I was walking,” one said.

Another replied: “Our town was roasting those messages so much this weekend. “4 here” and “ETA” were getting marked, so funny.”

“The best part is you can still read it, so it’s just a pointless aggravation, and worse if they actually are dedicating a bot or, god forbid, normal employee to check out all these devious, horrid remarks like, “here” and “on my way,” a third player replied.

Niantic has yet to respond to the issues as of writing, but we'll be sure to update you if they do in the future.