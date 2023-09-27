Niantic testing new shorter Raid Lobby timers in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go has announced that Lobby timers for Tier 1 and Tier 3 Raids would be reduced in certain regions as a test.

Over the past few months, Pokemon Go players have taken issue with Raids.

Part of that was due to Niantic’s decision to nerf Remote Raids earlier in 2023. And more recently, trainers were unhappy with the lack of Shiny Pokemon in events.

The Pokemon Go developer has revealed that moving forward, it will be testing out a new feature for Raid Lobby timers. But, the move has seemingly not gone over well with some.

The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Niantic set to make change to Tier 1 and Tier 3 Raid Lobby timers

The official Niantic Support Twitter account indicated that a change would be coming to Raid Lobby timers in some regions in the near future.

This change will apply to Tier 1 and Tier 3 Raids in Pokemon Go, which generally feature weaker Pokemon than Mega and 5-Star Raids.

Niantic stated that in regions where this test will occur, there will be a reduced countdown timer for Tier 1 and 3 Raids. Tier 1 Raids will have a countdown timer of 60 seconds, while Tier 3 will have 80 seconds.

Thus far, the reaction to the news has not been well-received by the Pokemon Go community.

Several players were befuddled by Niantic’s decision to simply reduce the countdown time for Tier 1 Raids in Pokemon Go rather than give players the option to ready up and play simple raids that likely can be done solo.

One Pokemon Go trainer stated, “Why not just let us press the ready button if you’re solo??? Why do I have to wait for a raid I can do myself.” Another added, “Better than nothing, but I really don’t see why they need to test this? No one needs any help taking down t1 raids.”

Check out our Pokemon Go coverage here for any further updates.