Niantic set Pokemon Go Raid Battle “ready” button release date for Go Fest 2023

Niantic has revealed the release of the “ready” button inside of Pokemon Go Raid Battle lobbies, and it’s coming sooner than you would think.

There’s no doubt that one of the most sought-after features for Pokemon Go Raid Battles has been the “Ready” button.

Niantic began testing the feature in various cities earlier this year, which shortens the length of the timer in lobbies.

They’ve now shared when they’re rolling the feature out globally, and its coming sooner than you can imagine.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Fest Global 2023 features Raid “ready” button

Revealed in a blog post detailing the upcoming Go Fest Global 2023 event, The “ready” button for Raid Battles is rolling out to users with the launch of the event.

Article continues after ad

“Trainers around the world can now start Raid Battles more quickly by using the Ready button! Just tap the button in the raid lobby when you’re ready to start,” it reads. “When all Trainers have indicated that they’re ready, the lobby timer will count down from 10 seconds.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Niantic

Unfortunately for solo players, the ready button will only work when there are two or more trainers in the lobby. Those looking to knock out one and three star raids by themselves will continue having to wait for the normal length of time.

If you reach 20 users, which is a full lobby, the timer will automatically drop down to 10 seconds as well.

Article continues after ad

Alongside the new feature, Pokemon Go also revealed more information surrounding Go Fest Global 2023’s Ultra Unlock challenges as well as timeframes for the different event habitats.

Article continues after ad

For more information on those, head over to check out our Pokemon Go Fest Global 2023 coverage.