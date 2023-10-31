Niantic reveals the first Pokemon Go City Safari location for 2024

Pokemon Go developer Niantic announces the first Pokemon Go City Safari for 2024, so start saving for flights and get ready for a new adventure.

Pokemon Go is no stranger to events, as the likes of Pokemon Go Fest are a regular occurrence to bring together fans across the globe. One such event is the Pokemon Go City Safari, and after some successful celebrations in Seoul, Spain, and Mexico City all in 2023, we finally have some details on next year.

The Pokemon Go Live site has announced the Pokemon Go City Safari is heading to Tainan, Taiwan, in 2024, and you can bag your tickets now. If you attend the upcoming event, you can catch some rare Pokemon such as Eevee and its evolutions wearing an explorer hat, as well as boosted encounters for rare Pokemon like Skiddo, Bouffalant, and more.

Pokemon Go fans can attend the next Pokemon Go City Safari in Tainan, Taiwan next year

As well as increased encounters, the Pokemon Go City Safari in Tainan also changes the 7km egg pool, as eggs received and hatched during the event can reward players with Exeggcute, Bouffalant, Deino, and even Skiddo.

This is all alongside some event-exclusive Timed Research tasks, earning players an encounter with an Eevee wearing an explorer’s hat with a special Tainan location card. Ticket holders get extra rewards, with an increased chance of encountering shiny Pokemon and plenty more.

Much like exciting events such as the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour, you can learn all about each Pokemon Go City Safari with our full guide.