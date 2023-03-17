Niantic reveal change of plan after broken Pokemon Go Regidrago Elite raids

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has issued an apology for the problems surrounding the recent Regidrago Elite Raid weekend and promised to “make it up” to trainers soon.

Pokemon Go fans looking forward to the Regidrago Elite Raids were left disappointed after issues plagued the event in multiple different regions.

From the event opening with widespread game crashes to developer Niantic pushing relevant updates right up until the Elite Raids launched, trainers voiced their frustration with the whole ordeal on social media.

Now, Niantic has issued an official apology for the state of the Regidrago Elite Raids and is planning to “make it up to Trainers all over the world” in some form or another.

Pokemon Go dev apologizes for Regidrago Elite Raids again

The apology comes from the official Pokemon Go Twitter account on March 16, 2023. The tweet said, “Trainers, we apologize for this weekend’s Elite Raid issues and the impact they had on your experience. We’re planning a way to make it up to Trainers all over the world, especially those in the GMT +13 time zone. Please stay tuned for details.”

Those players in the GMT +13 time zone were heavily affected by issues during the raids and the Niantic Support Twitter account issued an apology to players in that time zone during the event as the team worked to resolve ongoing problems.

Thankfully, the developer has acknowledged that the issues that plagued the event affected players across the globe and not just in one area. While many members of the Pokemon Go community were pleased to see Niantic planned to make amends for the state of the event, it was too little too late for some.

“This is way too little way too late. It’s been nearly a week. Your support blamed players, dataminers caught that you released an unfinished event. You should have an answer NOW, not a TBD post. Do better,” replied one trainer.

Others were skeptical about whether or not the plans to make up for the event will even be worthwhile. “While I appreciate the apology, I’m very interested to see what you plan to do for this, I definitely don’t plan to go out in the cold again to try and do in-person raids when it didn’t work the last time…”

For now, all trainers can do is wait and see what Niantic has planned to make up for the event. Until then, fans can look forward to the upcoming Slowpoke Community Day and hope for the best.