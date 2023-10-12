Niantic quietly increase price of Pokemon Go tickets ahead of Timburr Community Day

Niantic has quietly increased the price of their Community Day tickets ahead of the Timburr Community Day, marking a sudden increase for players around the world.

One of the best elements of Pokemon Go is its community days and events. They bring new challenges, often new Pokemon, and inspire many to get back out there to catch their favorite Pokemon or grab a brand new Shiny version.

As part of those community days comes Special Research, which in many cases, the player has to play for. These come with unique rewards and quests to complete, so for many, it was worth the price. Now, Niantic seems to have quietly increased the price for these tickets, leaving many fans confused and frustrated.

Niantic subtly increased price of Pokemon Go community day tickets

Sharing their discovery on Reddit, one user revealed the new prices for the Timburr Community Day Special Research. They’ve increased to $1.69 in New Zealand. While that may not be a huge jump for some players, this subtle rise in price can be the difference between people buying the ticket or ignoring it entirely.

The increase comes only one month after Niantic subtly increased their Pokecoin prices in September, so it seems the company is doing the same to more elements in the shop.

Similarly to the Pokecoin scenario, many players took to the comments to show their outrage, with tons of players stating that it’s “not worth the money” anymore.

Interestingly, it seems that, while the price has increased for players in Canada, UK, and New Zealand, the cost hasn’t increased for many US players. Such a move suggests Niantic have increased the prices of other currencies to match the Dollar exchange rate, or that they’re slowly rolling out the price increase to every country.