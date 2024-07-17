Pokemon Go players have noticed one task from Go Fest 2024’s Special Research has received an unannounced change that makes it much easier to complete now that the event is over.

Following Pokemon Go Fest 2024, players quickly noticed that The Dawn of a New Discovery had become much harder to complete. The second step involved catching seven Emolga, Crabrawler, or Ducklett depending on the player’s choice.

However, the rarity of those species – particularly the elusive Emolga – left many players stuck on the task after the increased spawn rates for these species went back to normal after the event.

Fortunately for those players, Niantic has quietly changed the task, making it much easier for players to complete post-Go Fest.

Reddit user wolfmarci1 spotted the change, posting a screenshot on the PokemonGo subreddit.

Now, rather than having to catch seven of a specific Pokemon, trainers only need to catch 10 different species, a much less daunting prospect that most players should be able to complete pretty quickly.

In addition to that, the player’s progress carries over. I can confirm that, while I still had a couple of Crawbrawler left, I only needed to catch two different Pokemon to complete the task.

Niantic has not said anything about the change, but players are happy with the adjustment.

“One of the rare instances of Niantic being a bro,” said one commenter, referencing the frustration Pokemon Go players often have with the game’s developer.

This isn’t the first time Niantic has been praised for its handling of Pokemon Go Fest-related issues. One player praised the developer for issuing a refund on a Go Fest New York City ticket after they became too sick to attend.