Niantic offers Pokemon Go players compensation for Shiny Tornadus Raid bug

Pokemon Go players will be receiving compensation after it was revealed by Niantic that Shiny Tornadus was not appearing in Raids.

With Pokemon Go’s nature as a live-service game, it comes as no surprise to see a few bugs plaguing the popular title, especially when new content is rolled out.

While they’re certainly frustrating for many players, especially those ones who have spent money or plenty of time to catch a certain Pokemon, try out a new feature, or explore new Raids.

This is exactly what happened when the Tornadus Raid was released. This highly sought-after 5-star raid was a hit among fans until it was discovered that many players weren’t able to catch the Shiny version.

Naturally, Shiny Pokemon are rare, but many were figuring out that the Shiny Tornadus was simply not appearing for anyone.

Pokemon Go players to be compensated for Shiny Tondadus Raid bug

Thankfully, after many players spotted the error and brought it to Niantic’s attention, the developers posted a statement on X, stating: “Trainers, Shiny Tornadus could not be encountered in Raids earlier this week. This issue has been resolved, and it is now available. We will be compensating affected players in the coming days. We apologize and appreciate your understanding.”

Many fans were extremely frustrated with this bug, and complained about spending unnecessary money on Raid passes or heading out in the cold to try and fill their Pokedex with a powerful Shiny, only to be left unsuccessful. So hopefully, the compensation will be enough to satiate the fans, and hopefully the Shiny will appear in another raid in the future.

Currently, we don’t know when players will be compensated, apart from it being in “the coming days” and we don’t know what the compensation will be. So, be sure to check out our Pokemon coverage to see when it’s dropped to players and more about Pokemon Go.