Niantic nerfs Pokemon Go Fidough Global Challenge to make it easier

Pokemon Go is debuting Fidough at an event where players worldwide need to unlock it, and Niantic has made that task considerably easier by nerfing the throwing requirements.

Pokemon Go Global Challenges involve all players contributing to a task to unlock something. The sheer number of people playing the game ensures that they’re completed with time to spare, as they usually involve something players do anyway, like catching lots of ‘Mons.

The Fidough Fetch event began on January 3, and Niantic toned down one of the Global Challenge requirements, as announced on the Pokemon Go Twitter/X account. Originally, players had to “Make Nice Curveball Throws,” but they now only have to “Make Nice Throws.”

Fidough Fetch now only requires Nice Throws to complete

The purpose of the Global Challenge was for players to unlock Fidough and its evolution, Dachsbun. It seems that Niantic must have been unsure about the goal being met, as lowering the throw requirement means most people will contribute without even trying.

Performing a Curveball throw in Pokemon Go used to be a lot easier, as the throwing reticle was more forgiving. As time passed, players needed to become more accurate with their throws, especially for smaller Pokemon.

The spinning motion, combined with the strange angle, means that landing a Curveball can be a pain and sometimes requires a few throws to get right. Meanwhile, a standard Nice/Great/Excellent throw can be done in a straight line.

In the future, Niantic shouldn’t bother with Global Challenges when tied to unlocking a Pokemon. It’s not as if Pokemon Go would never feature a popular Gen 9 ‘Mon like Fidough because the fans messed up a throwing event, so why not just put them in without requirements?

The Fidough Fetch event only runs until January 7, so maybe it was the short event duration that made Niantic change the task? After all, bread must spend the correct amount of time in the oven before it’s ready to be taken out.