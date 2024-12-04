Niantic makes popular Pokemon Go Raids change permanent – but there’s a big problem

Niantic has made a popular feature an official part of the game, though it has a big issue that needs fixing before fans can properly enjoy it.

Pokemon Go Raids are one of the most exciting parts of the game, as they allow friends and strangers to team up in massive PvE battles. The only issue with them is the usual real-life struggles of getting people together to actually complete the Raids, which is why so many social Pokemon Go groups have popped up.

Article continues after ad

A recent feature that was trailed in Pokemon Go was joining a friend’s Raid directly through the Friend List, to simplify the process. Users on The Silph Road Reddit have revealed that this is now an official part of the game, introduced fully during the Dual Destiny season. There’s just one problem.

Pokemon Go’s Raid crashes are still a huge issue

In order to use the new Pokemon Go feature, a player needs to start a Raid in person. Then, someone on their Friend List can join by being there or using a Remote Raid Pass – which allows them to participate from afar.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As reported on the Niantic website, there’s currently an issue where trainers cannot rejoin the fight if the Raid or the game crashes, causing them to lose progress, as well as the pass they spent to get in.

Usually, if a character is booted out of a Raid, they can jump back in as soon as the game lets them. If it’s still ongoing, then they can continue where they left off and earn the rewards.

Article continues after ad

The post on Niantic’s website has confirmed that this issue will be fixed in an upcoming patch. Players who lost a Raid Pass can also reclaim any lost from this glitch using the in-app support option.

It’s great to see Niantic adding a feature that players love and is making it easier for them to play with friends. For the time being, fans have to be careful about raiding with this method, as they could end up wasting time and precious passes.

Article continues after ad