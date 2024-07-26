Niantic just changed an upcoming Pokemon Go event ticket for the better

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has revealed changes to Mega Lucario Raid Day after a previous announcement for the event confused some fans.

When revealing the event, which sees the debut of Lucario’s powerful Mega Evolved form, Niantic originally announced that anyone who buys the Mega Lucario Raid Day ticket will be able to earn “13 additional Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms.”

However, there was some uncertainty over this, as it was originally intended that the ticket would reward eight additional Raid Passes, with the remaining five being free to everyone who took part in the event.

But, upon seeing that fans were now expecting 13 Raid Passes if they bought the ticket, Niantic made changes.

Pokemon Go Mega Lucario Raid Day Ticket adds five more passes

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

In a statement, the developer clarified, saying, “Trainers, we apologize for the typo in the description of the Mega Lucario Raid Day Ticket. To honor the information provided, we have increased the additional number of Raid Passes ticket holders can receive from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms from 8 to 13.”

This means, alongside the 5 Raid Passes available to all players, ticket holders will now in fact be able to earn up to 18 Raid Passes by spinning Photo Disc Gyms – which is a hefty amount and certain to help anyone on the hunt for a Shiny Lucario.

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Players were widely positive in the comments, praising Niantic for both the clarity of information and the update to reflect their previous ambiguity. One comment from content creator Poke Daxi said, “Thank you!! Hope we see this in the future more instead of just taking stuff away based on your mistakes.”

Another positive comment added, “It’s little things like this that we appreciate. Thank you” before another said, “Thanks for acknowledging you made an error and correcting in a way that we benefit! Continue this way looking forward please!”

If you want to take down this mighty Fighting/Steel-type Pokemon when it debuts, be sure to check out our Mega Lucario Raid guide, as well as the best Fire-type ‘mons to use to melt this steely opponent.