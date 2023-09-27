Niantic apologises over Shiny Shadow Zapdos Pokemon Go Raid error and issues free items

Niantic has apologized after recent issues with Shiny Shadow Zapdos not being available in Pokemon Go Raids and has issued items to those affected.

Every so often, Pokemon Go developers Niantic issue an update to the popular game that doesn’t go quite right.

It usually leads to an apology on Twitter as well, like we saw after trainers suffered from a Special Research quest getting wiped on accident.

Now, Niantic has apologized for not making Shiny Shadow Zapdos available in Raids as promised and they’re giving those affected three free Raid Passes.

Niantic apologizes for Shadow Raid mishap

On September 16, Pokemon Go trainers worldwide took to the streets to take part in Shadow Zapdos Raid battles in an attempt to get the newly available Shiny variant.

However, they quickly found out that the promised Shiny wasn’t spawning for everyone — prompting Niantic to acknowledge the issue on Twitter.

On September 27, 2023, Niantic issued an apology for the mishap and offered those affected three Premium Battle Passes.

“Trainers, because shiny Shadow Zapdos was not available on Sept. 16, a free Item Bundle containing three Premium Battle Passes is available in the Shop until Sunday, Oct. 8 at 10:00 pm local time for any Trainers who Raided during the affected time,” they said.

“Shadow Zapdos will be available in Shadow Raids on Oct. 6 local time. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”

Trainers quickly took to the replies of the post to share their thoughts on Niantic’s gift.

“Have yall ever considered getting something correct the first time?,” one user replied.

Another Twitter user said: “Alright so what about people who did more than 3 raids?”

“Except I used more than three passes…,” a third commented.

Those who still want to go after Shiny Shadow Zapdos will be able to do so again on October 6, 2023. In the meantime, you can head over to check out the rest of our Pokemon Go coverage.