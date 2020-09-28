New Pokemon trademarks point towards upcoming Trading Card Game sets

Trademarks filed by The Pokemon Company in September may have just revealed new sets in the Trading Card Game. The filings give us three names for what could be upcoming expansions in the TCG.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game first made its debut in North America in 1999, and quickly became a cultural phenomena. Children around the world became obsessed with finding the rarest holographics.

Decades later, the hobby is as popular as it's ever been with its latest Champion's Path set being an instant hit with fans. However, recent trademark filings may have given us a clue about three upcoming sets.

New Pokemon TCG sets revealed by trademarks?

The Pokemon TCG is currently following the eighth generation title Sword & Shield, with its latest release Champion's Path hitting stores on September 25. Now, future sets in the trading card game might have been revealed.

Pokemon source and Bulbapedia editor 'abcboy' first made the discovery, and posted it on Twitter. "Three trademarks filed by GF, Creatures, Nintendo on the 15th. Most likely for the TCG," they tweeted.

According to the reliable source, the rough translations of the potential set names are: "Matchless Fighters, Silver Lance, and Jet-Black Poltergeist."

Three trademarks filed by GF, Creatures, Nintendo on the 15th, with rough translations:

- 双璧のファイター (Matchless Fighters; T2020-114520)

- 白銀のランス (Silver Lance; T2020-114521)

- 漆黒のガイスト (Jet-Black Poltergeist; T2020-114522)

Most likely for the TCG pic.twitter.com/EUIKZOhVzy — abcboy (@abcboy101) September 28, 2020

Popular Trading Card Game outlet PokeGuardian reacted to the news, and agreed that it could potentially be the names of future TCG sets. "Very interesting. Potential new set names."

Interestingly, reports earlier in the month speculated that an upcoming Sword & Shield set 4.5 in February 2021 could be based on the Pokemon franchise's 25th anniversary.

"We got word from someone that on February 19, 2021, an Elite Trainer Box, Pin Boxes and Tins with a set placeholder named SWSH 4.5 would come. Most likely 25th anniversary set products," PokeGuardian tweeted on September 18th.

We got word from someone that on February 19, 2021, an Elite Trainer Box, Pin Boxes and Tins with a set placeholder named SWSH 4.5 would come.



Most likely 25th anniversary set products.



Important:

This information is not (yet) confirmed by ourselves, and is subject to change. — PokeGuardian.com (@PokeGuardian) September 18, 2020

It's unclear if the trademarks filed on the 15th are related to the 25th anniversary items. It should also be stated that both sources are not confirming these are in fact Trading Card Game sets, rather that they have the potential to be.

On the other hand, companies can file things all the time without it actually leading to a product anytime soon. So take this with a big a grain of salt. The new names, however, are interesting to say the least.