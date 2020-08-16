New Pokemon TCG Vivid Voltage set will feature Fat Pikachu VMAX card

A new Pokemon Trading Card Game expansion releasing in November will include an incredible Fat Pikachu VMAX card. The Vivid Voltage set will feature the beloved chubby version of the Electric-type monster.

In 1998, the Pokemon TCG made its debut in North America. Many who grew up with the cards remember the original Fat Pikachu design that was later changed over the years.

In this November, players can their hands on the chubby version of the Electric mascot in the new Vivid Voltage set. The expansion will include a VMAX card that fans won't want to miss out on.

New Pokemon Vivid Voltage set to include Fat Pikachu

In November 2019, Pokemon Sword & Shield marked the return of chubby Pikachu with the game's new Gigantamax mechanic. Fans also couldn't stop making memes of the beloved monster's rotund design when it made its debut in the anime in February.

Those in love with the Electric type's original look are in luck as this November, the TCG will be releasing the Vivid Voltage set in North America – and it will feature a card based on its GMAX form.

The expansion will also feature other Pikachu cards, as well as other Electric-type Pokemon. However, fans will no doubt be tearing up booster packs to try to get their hands on the Gigantamax version.

According to outlet PokeGuardian, a second Fat Pikachu card will be released in Japan as a promo item. The collectible will debut in September in the region with their expansion, which is called Volt Tackle instead.

At the time of writing, it's not entirely clear which cards will be featured in the Vivid Voltage expansion, as the full details have yet to be released for the international version.

Fans will no doubt be ready to flock to stores in November in order to snag their own Gigantamax Pikachu. The original chubby design is still a favorite in the community.