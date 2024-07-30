New Pokemon TCG Stellar Crown card called out as “shameful” reprint

With Shrouded Fable just around the corner and Stellar Crown on the horizon, it’s a busy time to be part of the Pokemon TCG community.

Stellar Crown card reveals have been steadily making their way into the community, getting Pokemon fans excited about the celestial expansion set. While most card reveals have gone down well with fans and intrigued competitive players, a Gen 1 card has been dubbed “shameful” by fans.

After being unveiled on official Pokemon social media pages, underwhelmed fans immediately tore into Blastoise ex (030/142). While some Pokemon TCG players were excited about the card, many felt that it was far too similar to the 151 Blastoise ex card, shown side-by-side below.

The Pokemon Company 151 Blastoise ex (009/165) and Stellar Crown Blastoise ex (030/142) Pokemon cards.

A Pokemon fan on X questioned, “Is it just a reverse of the 151 Blastoise ex?” Others were inclined to agree, calling it a reprint and questioning why The Pokemon Company opted for such a familiar-looking design in a new expansion set.

One viewer on Instagram even pointed out that the new Stellar Crown Blastoise artwork had actually been seen before, specifically referencing the Chinese Blastoise ex (07/SV-P) card from the Jubilant Collection.

It’s also been seen under the name Blastoise ex (016/049) in the Japanese Venusaur & Charizard & Blastoise Special Deck Set ex, too.

Another frustrated fan lamented, “These new EXs are garbage and killed the value of high end Pokemon. Shameful,” while others shared their annoyance about getting another Blastoise ex card. One viewer blasted the card by saying, “They all look the same.”

Despite the negativity surrounding this card reveal, some players were hyped to see the iconic starter Pokemon. One excited collector affectionately called Blastoise “My babyboy” while another declared, “We NEED more Blastoise cards!! Best Pokemon ever!!”

Whether you’re excited about the Blastoise card or feeling frustrated by the lack of new designs, Stellar Crown is gearing up to be a crucial expansion set for Pokemon TCG players. Make sure to check out our list of the best Stellar Miracle cards to get a feel for what Stellar Crown will look like.