New Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown card could destroy meta

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown expansion is preparing to land into the game, bringing with it a series of powerful cards, and one looks set to completely uproot the meta, as long as two cards aren’t terrible.

Whether you’re looking to collect ’em all or grab the strongest cards for your next battle, understanding the Pokemon TCG Pocket meta is always important. After all, it keeps you knowing what to look for and lets you select the right wonder picks.

Now, we already know Lucario and Dialga EX are predicted to be incredibly powerful, but lately, players have been going mad over the brand-new Trainer card, Cynthia.

Cynthia card already shaping up to be “meta-defining”

After sharing the already revealed card, with its beautiful artwork, players on the Pokemon TCG Pocket Reddit asked the community whether the new Cynthia card was powerful or pointless, and thousands descended to reveal just how strong this is likely to be.

“Oh this is going to be a problem,” claimed one player, going on to say, “Unless Garchomp and Togekiss are total ass this will end games. Yeah, they will be stage 2 but if you got something to stall it won’t matter.”

Others echoed the same sentiment, warning players that her power all depends on the strength of Garchomp and Togekiss, but it’s unlikely they’ll be weak, and when given 50 extra damage, it’s easy to see how strong this card could be.

One player agreed, explaining that if Garchomp has enough health “the Cynthia combo is essentially insta-win.” Others said the same, revealing that this card deals “a crazy boost” and will likely make the Togekiss-Garchomp decks “meta-defining.”

It all depends on the related cards as to how strong Cynthia will be, but given the hype, potential power, and love for the character, she’s certainly going to be appearing in many decks, if you can get your hands on the card.