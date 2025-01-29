New Pokemon TCG Pocket card has best coin flip ability in the game

The new Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion – Space-Time Smackdown – is about to introduce 207 new cards that will change the meta, including one with an incredible ability.

Pokemon TCG Pocket players are eager to get the new cards from the Space-Time Smackdown set that is about to be released, so they’ve been analyzing all the upcoming additions to build decks that will dominate the ever-changing meta.

While some cards such as Cynthia, Cyrus, and even Bidoof gained popularity quickly, others are still emerging as players learn more about them and try to find ideal combinations.

Although most users are not fans of fossils, there’s an ancient creature that is currently in the spotlight because its special ability could turn it into an unkillable creature.

Lucky players will keep their Bastiodon alive

A user on the Pokemon TCG Pocket Reddit page noticed that Bastiodon, the dual Rock/Steel-type fossil from Gen 4, has an incredible ability that could hold the Pokemon from taking any damage every single turn.

As the card from the post reads, Bastiodon’s ability called Guarded Grill will allow the player to flip a coin before getting hit by their opponent. If heads, then the fossil will take -100 damage from the attack.

Players were quick to praise the fossil, with one saying “Flipping heads allows this guy to survive a Crimson Storm. Pretty wild”, while another noted, “One head flip lets him survive 5 heads flips Celebi”. Remember that Celebi ex became a nightmare due to its combination with Serperior.

Even though users will need to rely on luck to get heads on the coin flip, Guarded Grill is still a great option as it has the potential to work wonderfully in a deck with a nice balance between powerful attackers and others with spread damage.

This way, Bastiodon will become a shield while you gather energy for your strongest creature, and your benched Pokemon deal damage from afar. Add the Cryus card mentioned above and put a Hypno to keep your opponent’s Active Pokemon to sleep, and you’re ready.

However, there are a few setbacks to take into consideration when adding Bastiodon to a deck. For once, it has a high retreat cost (4 energy). Plus, as an evolved fossil, players won’t find it easy to summon it into the field.

As a player explained, “The fact that it’s a fossil evolution is gonna make it inconsistent since you can’t use the Pokeball or Pokemon Communicator cards for the basic (Shieldon). If you just always start the shield fossil in hand though it’s busted”.

The Space-Time Smackdown expansion is around the corner, so those willing to add Bastiodon to their decks will be able to try it out very soon and see if it’s really worth the time.