New Pokemon TCG Battle Partners ‘Mon is stronger version of OP card

A new Tyranitar card that will be part of the Battle Partners and Journey Together Pokemon TCG sets is a more powerful version of a card that’s dominating the meta in Japan.

Battle Partners is a Japanese set that will be called Journey Together when it launches worldwide. The set’s primary focus is Owner Pokemon, where a human character’s name is part of the Pokemon card’s title, acting as separate entities from regular ‘Mons.

Battle Partners also features conventional cards, such as the newly revealed Larvitar, Pupitar, and Tyranitar cards. The most interesting of these is Tyranitar, with text translated by PokeBeach, as it shares an Ability with one of the most prominent cards in the game.

THE POKEMON COMPANY

The new Tyranitar is a stronger version of Budew

Budew is the most popular card in competitive decks in the current Japanese meta. This is due to its Itchy Pollen attack, which prevents the opponent from using Item cards from their hand for the turn.

Locking the opponent’s ability to use Items is incredibly powerful, as Pokemon Pocket fans can attest. Unlike Supporter cards, the player can use as many Items as they want in their turn, doing things like drawing cards, searching for Pokemon, or getting extra Energy.

The Battle Partners Tyranitar has the Daunting Gaze Ability, which prevents the opponent from using Item cards from their hand without the need for attacking. However, it’s still worth hitting, as Tyranitar’s Crackling Stomp deals 150HP of damage and forces the opponent to mill two cards, all for two Energy.

So, is Tyranitar a superior card to Budew? On the one hand, Tyranitar has way more HP, doesn’t need to attack to lock Items, has a really powerful attack with a mill, and isn’t an ex card like other heavy-hitters and won’t give an extra Prize card when KO’d.

Budew, however, is a Basic Pokemon that only needs a single Energy to use Itchy Pollen. This means it can fit into any deck in the game and is easy to get on the field. Tyranitar is a Stage 2 evolution, which can be a pain to get on the field, and requires one Dark Energy to use its attack, limiting its splashability.

Budew’s ease of use makes it so successful in competitive decks, as it can be thrown into anything. Tyranitar needs a bit more work, but once it’s on the field, it can be extremely powerful, as it prevents the opponent from using Items and shaving their deck while KO’ing their Pokemon.