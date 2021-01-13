Logo
New Pokemon Sword & Shield Shiny method discovered over a year after release

Published: 13/Jan/2021 1:17

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield Shiny starters.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon Sword & Shield player has discovered a new Shiny hunting method involving a Pokedex feature. The incredible trick was uncovered over a year after the RPG released. 

The Pokemon franchise was ushered into its eighth generation with the debut of Sword & Shield in 2019. The Nintendo Switch title introduced fans to the Galar region for the very first time.

Despite having been out for over a year, a dedicated player discovered a new method which makes Shiny hunting easier than ever. The trick substantially boosts spawn rates for ‘mon.

Screenshot of Shiny Charizard in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Shiny Pokemon are highly desirable.

New Shiny method found in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Since its release, there have been multiple Shiny methods found in Sword & Shield. The latest one used the Dynamax Adventures mode in The Crown Tundra expansion. While it features a wide variety of ‘mon and Legendaries you can catch, it doesn’t include all of them.

In late December, Pokemon enthusiast ‘Sibuna_Switch’ uncovered a new trick which can be used for monsters not in the DLC mode. Surprisingly, it uses the basic ‘Dex Recommendation’ feature that has been in the Gen 8 game since launch.

“Route 2 shiny Feebas! Dex recommendation boosted the rate from 1% to 13.16%. Dex recommendation can [also] be rerolled using den date skip if Pokedex is full,” the player explained. Below, we will go over the steps on how to make it work.

Shiny Pokemon Dex Recommendation method

  • Step 1: Go to a spot on the Galar map, pause, and then click the Pokedex menu. Once here you will see a “Current Recommendations” screen on the bottom, and a list of four Pokemon being recommended. These ‘mon will have a boosted spawn rate which means getting a Shiny faster by encountering them over and over.
Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield Dex recommendation feature.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Dex recommendation substantially boosts spawn rates.
  • Step 2: If you don’t like the characters listed, you can force the feature to re-roll if you have a complete Pokedex. Simply hop on your bike and ride over to the closest Raid Den.
  • Step 3: Once at a Den, click “Invite Others” and then hit the Home button on your Switch. Go to System Settings, then scroll down to the bottom settings tab. Click Date & Time and turn Synchronize Time off. Now skip your system date a day forward and go back into your game.
Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield raid den menu.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Players can skip a day by using a Raid Den menu.
  • Step 4: Once back in, cancel your Den search, pause, and re-open the Pokedex. The recommended list should now feature new monsters. Simply repeat steps 2-4 over and over again until the right Pokemon are listed.

It should be pointed out that although the Dex Recommendation method doesn’t boost Shiny variants, it does drastically increase a specific monsters encounter rates, which speeds up the the hunting process substantially.

While Dynamax Adventures and other methods are technically quicker, this new trick helps out Trainers looking for characters that can’t be caught using the other strategies. Not to mention it’s just a cool feature in general. Any player who spent hours to catch a 2% Feebas would love to have had a 13% spawn chance.

Ridiculous Hammond trick lets Overwatch players scale Busan MEKA Base in style

Published: 13/Jan/2021 1:20

by Bill Cooney
Wrecking Ball Busan Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

One Overwatch player has discovered a new way to ascend the Busan MEKA Base elevator with Wrecking Ball, and impractical as it may be, it’s also every bit as cool.

Hammond has been the terror of Overwatch backlines since he was released in 2018, and still reigns as the fastest hero in the game, even beating out the cover girl Tracer in terms of being able to get from point A to point B quicker.

Now, a new move has been found for Wrecking Ball that takes him up the MEKA base elevator, and while it won’t necessarily clutch the next game for your team, it looks like a ton of fun to try out yourself.

Tracer and Wrecking Ball in Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment
Sorry Tracer, our money’s on Hammond any day of the week.

For those who don’t know, in the very center of Busan’s MEKA Base stage, there is an elevator shaft in the middle of the room where all the mechs are stored that leads from up to the second level.

Unless you play a hero like Hanzo, Widow, or anyone else that can climb or fly through the tight space, you might not even be aware of its existence. Hammond can definitely get down no problem, but getting up is another matter altogether.

Reddit user TheEnhancedExe is the one we have to thank for bringing this totally useless but fun-looking tech to our attention, our only question is how exactly they discovered it in the first place.

First, they jump and Grapple onto the top of the second-floor doorway to give some room underneath, then start furiously spinning around inside the tube. The grappling hook gradually retracts the more Wrecking Ball moves around with it out, so all they had to do, once correctly attached, was roll around enough times to eventually pop out at the top.

The most stylish way to climb the elevator in Busan MEKA Base from Overwatch

Maybe if there’s an enemy sniper or Junkrat on the second level really giving your team a hard time you could pull this move out, but honestly going up the stairs on your side is just as safe and probably much faster, unless you’ve really practiced this and have it down.

One thing’s for sure, if you ever do find yourself in a situation where you’re going to use this stylish move, we can almost guarantee the enemy team won’t be expecting it at all.