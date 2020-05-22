New Pokemon Sword & Shield mystery gift schedule revealed

Finally, Pokemon Sword and Shield players can start redeeming Mystery Gifts again in-game as Game Freak have revealed new plans for the rewards system.

Mystery Gift prizes were a staple of the game's first few weeks, following its release on November 15 of last year, as thousands of members of the community were inputting codes on the regular for free gifts.

However, you won't need any new codes to grab them throughout the course of May and June when they next release. So, let's take a look at how to get them.

Advertisement

How to claim new Pokemon Sword and Shield Mystery Gifts

There are different gifts up for grabs at certain times in May and June, but there's a very simple way to get each of them – revealed by Serebii.net. The first set of Mystery Gifts are broken into different things. These include Level 15 Hidden Ability, Galarian Mr. Mime, and a few different PokeBalls. These are: Lure Ball, Heavy Ball, Moon Ball, and Dream Ball. These will be available until May 28.

A step-by-step guide to do this can be found below.

Load up Pokemon Sword or Shield.

Access the Mystery Gift menu in-game.

From there, select 'Receive Via Internet'.

Collect your gifts and enjoy!

Advertisement

Mystery Gift schedule for Pokemon Sword & Shield

While we've already told you the first that were made available in-game, there's actually an upcoming schedule of gifts coming at the end of May and throughout June.

Firstly, the likes of Galarian Mr. Mime and other PokeBalls are included, but they will be rotated out at different points in time. To give you an idea of what to expect at each time, as well as when things are leaving or being added to the game, let's run through the full schedule.

May 29-June 4: Galarian Ponyta, Level Ball, Fast Ball, Love Ball, Friend Ball, and Beast Ball.

Galarian Ponyta, Level Ball, Fast Ball, Love Ball, Friend Ball, and Beast Ball. June 5-June 11: Galarian Corsola, Sweet Apple, Tart Apple, Chipped Pot, Cracked Pot, Whipped Dream, and Sachet.

Galarian Corsola, Sweet Apple, Tart Apple, Chipped Pot, Cracked Pot, Whipped Dream, and Sachet. June 12 onwards: Galarian Meowth, 50 Big Nugget, 100 EXP. Candy L.

Advertisement

These gifts should keep players occupied until the Isle of Armor DLC update lands in June, and the rewards might be very useful for what's to come.

If things are changed in the schedule, we'll be the first to let you know!