New Pokemon Sword & Shield free Mystery Gift revealed

Pokemon Sword and Shield trainers have experienced quite the drought of Mystery Gifts in recent times, particularly the ones you can use codes for. However, a new one has finally been made available for some players.

To replace the usual item-based Mystery Gifts, a number of species have been given away for free of late, leaving players who do want to collect more PokeBalls and Battle Points feeling a little shortchanged.

Fear not, though, as a free gift has been made available to collect in Game Freak's latest Pokemon title.

Let's take a look at what it includes, as well as how to redeem it right now.

How to claim new Pokemon Mystery Gift

First of all, let's talk about what is included this time around and how to get it.

As reported by Serebii.net, those who took part in the Armor Beginnings competition are eligible for a 50 Battle Points bonus. All they have to do is follow the step-by-step guide below in order to grab it in-game.

Load up Pokemon Sword and Shield. Head over to the VS option in the menus, and then into the Battle Stadium feature. Here, you're going to need to check the results of the Armor Beginnings Online competition. Once they have been seen, exit that menu and click the Mystery Gifts option. This should unlock the 50BP gift, which you can spend on whatever you want!

Once these steps have been completed, those who participated in the Armor Beginnings tournament will be somewhat richer in Pokemon Sword or Shield.

As has always been the case, new Mystery Gifts will continue to be rolled out during the next few weeks and months. As soon as we hear about them, we'll be the first to let you know on Twitter @PokemonSwordNS.