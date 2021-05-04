Where to find Xerneas in New Pokemon Snap & get a 4-star rating - Dexerto

X & Y Legendary beast, Xerneas, is in New Pokemon Snap, and its location is really easy to find. Its 4-star pose, however, is something that requires a bit more work to unlock.

Xerneas is one of the mascots of Generation VI, representing the Kalos region with all its majestic glory. And in New Pokemon Snap, it looks just as mighty as it did back in 2013 on the Nintendo 3DS.

It’s definitely an encounter shutterbugs won’t want to miss, especially since it has the most epic 4-star animation out of all the Legendary ‘mon in the game. Here’s how to find it and get that coveted snapshot. *Note: This guide contains spoilers for the main story*

Xerneas’ location in New Pokemon Snap

Ruins of Remembrance Illumina Spot (all levels)

Step One: Play through the main story campaign until you reach the last location of the game: the Ruins of Remembrance.

Unlike other rare monsters in the game such as Ho-Oh and Lugia, Xerneas is easy to find since it’s tied to the main story. And if you follow the steps above, you’ll have its coveted 4-star rating in no time at all.

