Where to find Jirachi in New Pokemon Snap & get a 4-star rating - Dexerto

Adorable Generation III Mythical, Jirachi, is one of the 214 ‘mon that need to be photographed to complete your New Pokemon Snap Photodex. Here’s how to find it.

It’s hard to argue that Jirachi isn’t one of the cutest Pokemon ever, and its appearance in New Pokemon Snap really solidifies that. The Steel/Psychic type is hidden in the Ruins of Remembrance, waiting for shutterbugs to come along and capture it on film.

Unlike other Legendary creatures such as Suicune and Lugia, the Mythical is actually pretty easy to find once you know where to look. Just remember to save some film so you don’t run out by the time you get to it! *Note: You need to beat the main story before it’ll appear.*

Jirachi’s location in New Pokemon Snap

Ruins of Remembrance level 2 (works with level 3 too)

Shortly after you start the course, you’ll see a group of Eldegoss floating around in front of the Ancient Ruins entrance. Look closely – Jirachi is soaring alongside them, hidden in plain sight. Snap a picture. Step Two: While you can take a shot here and call it day, the Mythical shows up later on and makes for a better photo opportunity so keep going. Trust us, it’s worth it.

While you can take a shot here and call it day, the Mythical shows up later on and makes for a better photo opportunity so keep going. Trust us, it’s worth it. Step Three: Once you reach the cave area with the Crystablooms, look on top of the third Steelix statue to find it resting on top. Throw an Illumina Orb to wake it up and it’ll strike an adorable pose.

Once you reach the cave area with the Crystablooms, look on top of the third Steelix statue to find it resting on top. Throw an Illumina Orb to wake it up and it’ll strike an adorable pose. Step Four: To get a four-star rating, disturb its slumber, light up all six flowers, and then play the Melody. Jirachi will use its Wish move.

Now that’s taken care of, there are nine other Legendary and Mythical ‘mon in New Pokemon Snap for Trainers to hunt down and photograph. For the full list, click here.

