Where to find Celebi in New Pokemon Snap - Dexerto

Generation II Mythical, Celebi, is one of the handful of Legendary monsters you can capture on camera in New Pokemon Snap. Here’s everything you need to know.

The original N64 game only had four Legendary ‘mon in its roster, and all of them were from Gen I. New Pokemon Snap not only brings over 200 creatures to the game, but also 10 of the rarest in the series.

Unlike others such as Suicune, Celebi is one of the easiest to snapshot in terms of location, but its quick movements and short appearance time will definitely keep you on your toes so be warned. *Note: You need to finish the main story before it’ll show up.*

Celebi’s location in New Pokemon Snap

Elsewhere Forest level 3 (Day)

Step One: Make your way through the course, keeping to the linear pathway. Don’t turn down any alternate routes otherwise it won’t show up and you’ll have to restart from the beginning.

Step Two: After going through three different areas, you’ll come to a clearing with some Bewear hanging around. This is the time to get your camera ready!

Step Three: Celebi will soar into the middle of the frame, but it is REALLY fast so it’s a good idea to turn Burst Mode on first (Pause > Settings > Game > Burst Mode) so you don’t miss that perfect shot.

