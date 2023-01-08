New Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leaks predict Paradox Suicune and Virizion types

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are already looking forward to potential DLC expansions, and new leaks indicate the games will introduce Paradox forms of Suicune and Virizion with unique moves.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have had the chance to get deeply invested in the Paldea region. From the icy Glaseado Mountain to the paint-covered Tagtree Thicket, there is no shortage of areas to explore.

However, many fans are already looking to the future, curious about potential DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. With the success of the DLC expansion pass in Sword & Shield, it looks pretty likely the Gen 9 games will receive something similar, mainly because early data mines uncovered bits of content that are not yet available in the games.

This includes the Legendary Pokemon Suicune and Virizion. Both have a presence in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet game data, and new information leaked through the VGC team builder could give fans some clues about potential upcoming debuts.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet moves predict Suicune & Virizion types

In a series of tweets by CentroLeaks, the new moves Hydro Stream and Psyblade can be seen in the drop-down menu of the VGC team builder in a tweet by Kaphotics. The post reads, “NEW LEAK Two new moves have leaked, potentially for Paradox Virizion and Paradox Suicune: – Hydro Steam – Psyblade.”

A following post by CentroLeaks predicts the types of both Paradox Suicune and Virizion. According to the tweet, Suicune will be Water/Fire and Virizion will be Grass/Psychic.

However, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet currently do not have any confirmed DLC expansions. Nintendo and Game Freak have not made any announcements about additional content, new Pokemon debuts, or any planned game updates. Because of this, there is no way to know if these leaks are correct at this time.

Despite this, it would be very exciting to see the two past Legendaries get new looks for the Gen 9 games, and it would add fresh challenges for those who have already caught every Pokemon currently living in the Paldea region.