New Pokemon Scarlet & Violet feature saves fan from tragic Shiny fail

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can see Shiny species in the overworld, but they can be easy to miss when using the “Let’s Go” battle mechanics. Thankfully, there is a feature to protect players from terrible Shiny fails.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have a massive open world to explore and dozens of new Gen 9 Pokemon to catch. The changes to the once-linear games put the control of the journey and the narrative in the hands of trainers, while also offering a wealth of side activities to engage in.

One of these popular challenges is Shiny hunting. First introduced in Gen 2, the mechanic allows players to find and capture super-rare, alternately colored variations of standard species. In the Paldea region, players can even see these Shiny Pokemon roaming through the grass or flying overhead.

However, unlike Legends: Arceus, which first introduced the overworld Shiny mechanics, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players aren’t given any visual our audio queues when they bump into Shiny Pokemon. This mixes with the new “Let’s Go” speed battling seems like a recipe for disaster if players aren’t paying attention to what they are taking out.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player scores Shiny Zoroark after a near Shiny fail

In a Twitter post by Mana_Chan__, the player can be seen attempting to send their Pawmot, Miles, into a “Let’s Go” battle against Mabosstiff. However, the Pokemon continuously ignores its trainer, requiring Mana to engage in a proper battle to dispatch the wild Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Dark-type. However, things don’t go as planned.

Upon entering the battle, the ordinary Mabosstiff gives off a sparkling shine and sound effects, before turning into a Shiny Zoroark right before the trainer’s eyes. Had Miles the Pawmot listened, the Zoroark would have been knocked out without Mana ever knowing the Mabosstiff’s true identity.

However, this isn’t a glitch or an act of luck. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet purposefully have included a feature with Let’s Go battles where the attacking Pokemon will ignore Shiny species when clearing out an area. While this makes obvious Shinies easy to see, it’s the hidden gems like Ditto, Zorua, and Zoroark that really make this feature shine.

Hopefully, many other trainers will find a disguised Shiny Pokemon in the wild using the Let’s Go mechanic, preventing those on the hunt from missing out on their rare encounters.

