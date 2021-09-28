New Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer shows off new features

New Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer shows off noble Pokemon

Game Freak has treated us to a brand new Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer showing off some of the game’s features and creatures.

While Pokemon Legends: Arceus won’t be with us until the January 28, 2022, this hasn’t stopped the hype. The developers have now treated Pokemon fans with an all-new trailer showing off some of the game’s key features and nifty new Pokemon too.

The new trailer finally gives us some more insight into how people and Pokemon interacted during that era of the game’s universe. Let’s not forget that Pokemon Legends is set centuries before the primary game series, in a time when people were still learning how to tame the intelligent critters.

We also suspect the game will heavily connect to the upcoming Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes that will release on November 19, this year. The titular Pokemon, Arceus, is very important to the mythology of the whole Pokemon world, so we look forward to seeing how this character will factor in – and if what we know about him so far is true or myth.

The trailer also shows off some new gameplay mechanics including the in-game menus and creative new ways to catch wild Pokemon. Riding the creatures also returns and apparently, you can catch other Pokemon while riding others! Other high-points of the trailer include the reveal of Kleavor – who looks to be an evolution of gen 1 mon Scyther.