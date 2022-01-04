New Pokemon Legends Arceus gameplay details may drop very soon

New Pokemon Legends Arceus details could be revealed soon. According to insiders, Game Freak has given YouTube and Twitch influencers access to the game early.

There is still a lot we don’t know about Pokemon Legends Arceus, despite the RPG releasing in just a few weeks. Game Freak has been tight-lipped about the ambitious Sinnoh origin story.

The silence could finally be over, however, after several insiders revealed that new info could arrive soon. According to reports, influencers have been given the Nintendo Switch title early for a special preview coverage.

Pokemon Legends Arceus previews coming soon?

While preview events are pretty typical for Nintendo titles, the game been so shrouded in mystery that anticipation for any morsel of new information has never been higher. The wait may be over though as multiple reports claim that new information for Pokemon Legends Arceus could drop as soon as this week.

Popular French outlet Kelios was first to report about the previews in a January 4 tweet. “It looks like some influencers are previewing Pokémon Legends: Arceus at the end of this week. Can’t wait to see what it will give,” a rough translation of the social media post read.

In a follow-up tweet, the website also added that influencers that get to play the game early will be able to post videos and articles about their gameplay experiences. Kelios clarified, however, that they weren’t sure when the embargo for the previews would actually be lifted.

A Brazilian journalist also backed up what Kelios had heard, and said that influencers already have their hands on Pokemon Legends Arceus.

“This information is valid and several influencers around the world have Pokemon Legends Arceus on hand to publish their first impressions by the end of this week. The media also already have the game for publishing previews,” the journalist tweeted.

If reports are true, fans should finally get their first true glimpse at what the gameplay loop for Pokemon Legends Arceus looks like.

While a preview event by influencers is heavily rumored, it’s also possible that we will get a special Direct in January. So one way or another, we will likely get a flood of new information after months of silence.