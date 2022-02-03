New Pokemon Go egg hatching widget has started to appear

A new Pokemon Go egg hatching widget is starting to appear for players as the iOS 1.195 update feature slowly rolls out on devices.

The egg tracker should do wonders for trainers to keep up with their progress as they walk throughout the day. Images show how the widget operates with different incubated eggs showing up, in order of which is closest to hatch.

The Pokemon Go egg widget tracker gives people a way to access the most pertinent information about their future hatchlings. This saves people the time it takes to open PoGo and access their inventory just to get an update.

The best part about it is that the widget isn’t third-party software so trainers don’t have to worry about risking a ban for using it.

Pokemon Go egg tracker

The PoGo egg tracker is finally here and Niantic are slowly rolling it out to updated users for trainers to immediately use it.

People are already loading up the widget on their home screens that makes it very simple to check on their future ‘mons.

The design is simple, it shows you the eggs that are nearest to hatching while giving you a progress bar complete with a distance meter right under it.

How get the official Pokemon Go egg tracker

The Pokemon Go egg tracker can be accessed after updating both the OS and PoGo app. While it’s rolling out on iOS devices, it’s unclear when a widget will come for Android devices.

It’s an easy process to get the Pokemon go egg tracker widget plastered on your mobile device’s home screen.

Get the PoGo egg tracker by:

Update iOS

Update Pokemon Go, if need be

Tap and hold on your Home Screen

Add a widget with the ‘+’ icon

Select the Pokemon Go widget

If the widget or updates aren’t showing up for you, then it could be that the patch is rolling out to players in stages.

After you access it, however, the tool will sync with your Pokemon Go info to keep your egg progress as up-to-date as possible.