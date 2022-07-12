New Pokemon Gen 9 images leaked for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Zackerie Fairfax . 56 minutes ago

A fresh round of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leaks are hitting the internet, and this time they are believed to be screenshots of Gen 9.

As the release dates for each new Pokemon title draws near, the chance of content leaking ahead of time increases. This has been proven true for Pokemon Sword & Shield as well as Legends: Arceus.

With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releasing in a few months, franchise fans are scouring every corner of the internet for leaks. And there have been plenty of fake leaks crafted by creative trainers, some the masses wish were real.

However, a new batch of leaks has just been discovered and players are convinced they’re real.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leaked images

The leaks come from the PKMNleak Twitter account.

They include rather blurry images of gym leaders, starter evolutions, and other new Pokemon. The leaks have also been posted by CentroLeaks who also explains what each of the blurry figures is.

The leaks include evolutions for Quaxly, Sprigatito, and Lechonk. They also give a glimpse at a “new kind” of Pokemon via Amoonguss and Wigglytuff. Centro claims they aren’t regional variants or evolutions.

While these leaks are exciting, they are also of very poor quality. It’s hard to make out any details, making it difficult to say if they are 100% legitimate.

Game Freak and The Pokemon Company are yet to comment on the leaks publicly, though when this has happened in the past, usually a wave of copyright strikes ensue. Only time will tell if this will play out the same way.