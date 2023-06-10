New Pokemon Card 151 reveals include secret rare card designs for Mew and Charizard

These rare Pokemon Card 151 designs have fans of the series reminiscing about the very best moments in the Pokemon franchise and, by extension, many of their fondest childhood memories.

The English version of the Paldea Evolved TCG set released on June 9, but much of the attention this week has gone to an upcoming series of cards.

The Pokemon Card 151 series has longtime fans of the franchise talking about its gorgeous designs, and that is even more true now that we’ve received first looks at some of the secret rare and EX cards that will be included.

While we haven’t seen every single rare card yet, it’s fair to say that what’s been made publicly available has Pokemon fans excited.

A look at new Pokemon Card 151 designs

This past week, secret rare (SR) and EX versions of the Pokemon that will be included in the much-anticipated set have begun to be revealed.

One such secret rare to be revealed was the vaunted Mew, and its design has been a early hit among fans of the Pokemon franchise.

On Reddit, one user commented, “This set looks like the illustrations are a mix between vintage and modern styles. This is going to be an absolute home run.” Another TCG collector added, “This set will be the end of me. So many absolutely fantastic arts in this. They really are doing a great job on this one.”

Then, there’s the three final evolutions of the Kanto starters: Venusaur, Blastoise, and Charizard. The three EX versions of these Pokemon were also revealed this week.

The Pokemon Card 151 TCG set has received quite a lot of attention on social media in recent days — and for good reason. The set will harken back to the first days of the TCG and introduce Kadabra back into the fold, a Pokemon that we have not seen in sets since the early-2000s.

We should note that not all the special EX and secret cards have been revealed thus far. That will come once the set actually hits stores. The Pokemon Card 151 TCG set will be released on June 16 in Japan, while an English release is slated to come in September.