New Mewtwo ex deck is dominating Pokemon TCG Pocket tournaments

A very clear meta has started to form at the highest level of Pokemon TCG Pocket tournaments, with the best players in the world all keeping this specific Mewtwo ex deck handy for when they need a failsafe option to get the win.

While collecting Pokemon cards is a fun way to pass the time in TCG Pocket, ultimately their main use is for battling.

As a beginner, you probably just wanted to get your strongest cards out there and hope for the best, but as you will have quickly realized, there’s some serious strategy and planning that goes into winning battles in TCG Pocket.

Article continues after ad

But at the most elite level of pro play, there is a deck that is seen in a majority of matchups at least once, and it could be key to helping you win more battles.

Mewtwo ex and Gardevoir deck dominating Pocket

Here’s the Mewtwo ex and Gardevoir deck that the best Pocket players are using and you need to take advantage of:

Article continues after ad

2x Ralts

2x Kirlia

2x Gardevoir

2x Mewtwo ex

2x Professor’s Research

2x Sabrina

1x Giovanni

2x Potion

2x X Speed

2x Poke Ball

1x Red Card

LimitlessTCG/The Pokemon Company This deck is a surefire way to cause a headache for your enemies.

While there is some variation in this deck from one player to another, most top level players will have a deck that looks something like that, with a majority of Trainer cards used to make the most of the Pokemon you have and diminish those of your opponent.

Article continues after ad

A variation of this exact deck actually features as our number 1 best build in Pokemon TCG Pocket, too, and it focuses almost entirely on getting the Mewtwo ex into play to destroy your opponents with Psydrive, which deals 150 damage.

Utilizing Sabrina effectively allows you to bring your opponents cards into play before they’re ready, so early game should have a heavy focus on applying Energy to your Mewtwo if possible, before bringing him in and giving yourself a shot at knocking down your opponents Pokemon efficiently.

Article continues after ad

There is some variation available to this deck if you want to make changes, though. For example, some players will opt for an extra Mewtwo, in which case you could remove one of the Potions or a Sabrina. Others might prefer to throw something different in, such as a Jynx, which can deal great damage if you’re taking on an opponent stacked with Energy.

Article continues after ad

Overall, if you’re looking to maximize your chances of winning any given battle, some variation of this Mewtwo x Gardevoir deck will be your best bet. That said, there is a wild Charizard x Moltres x Arcanine deck that goes off-script and might just be even stronger in the right hands.