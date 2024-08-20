New ACE SPEC Pokemon card is horrible news for Lugia players

Another batch of upcoming cards have been revealed by the official Japanese Pokemon TCG YouTube channel – and one of them is looking like a real headache for Lugia players.

During the Pokemon Worlds 2024 season, Lugia VSTAR received a lot of attention from the competitive community. It’s a punchy deck, featuring Archeops and Minccino alongside a heap of Special Energy cards. On paper, it’s hard to beat.

The latest ACE SPEC reveal is looking like it could change that, though. Megaton Blower is a simple yet effective ACE SPEC that specifically targets Special Energy-reliant decks, meaning Lugia players might struggle to get past it in a match.

The Pokemon Company Megaton Blower (056/064) ACE SPEC Pokemon card.

Thanks to translations from PokeBeach, it’s possible to see just how viable Megaton Blower will be in practice. It’s not out yet – as Paradise Dragona will release in Japan on September 13, doubling up with Stellar Crown – but it’s already caught the attention of the community.

Megaton Blower is an ACE SPEC Item card. When played, it puts any Pokemon Tools and Special Energy cards attached to any of your opponent’s Pokemon in the Discard Pile, along with any Stadium cards that are currently in play.

Any cards that rely heavily on Special Energies, like Lugia VSTAR and its variants, could be swept by a late-game Megaton Blower. It’s a little situational, but could prove to be incredibly powerful in the right context.

Pokemon TCG collectors online were inclined to agree, with many pointing out how effective the card would be against Lugia and similar decks. One excited player on X noted, “This will be very very potent wtf.”

Another chimed in, “Seeing this in Drago ngl,” pointing out how the upcoming card could work perfectly in the popular Regidrago deck. Regidrago VSTAR has been an unlikely star at Pokemon Worlds 2024, standing out from the crowd as one of the most meta-defying decks in the current game.

One astounded player joked, “This is quite possibly the most HATER ACE SPEC you can play and I respect the f**k out of it.”

Whether you’re a Lugia VSTAR player or simply a collector hoping for another interesting ACE SPEC to add to your collection, this is a card to watch out for. For now, make sure to check out our full Paradise Dragona hub so you know what to expect when the expansion set drops on September 13.